Jennifer Lawrence: Passengers Is The Hardest Thing I’ve Ever Shot

While audiences have been ogling at Jennifer Lawrence’s hour glass figure in a swimming sequence in the rushes/trailer of Passengers (co-starring Chris Pratt), the Hollywood superstar revealed that shooting that particular scene in the pool was “ the hardest thing I’ve ever shot”.

Jennifer’s character Aurora is swimming when a malfunction on the space ship leads to a gravity loss- Aurora finds herself caught in a water bubble that rises mid-air- leading to imminent suffocation. Jennifer who has shot the film stunts minus the harness further added “Spending that much time in a pool, water ( was) up my nose, everywhere. But it was amazing – when I saw the CG example of what it was going to look like, I was really excited. I’ve never seen anything like that in a movie.”

The space adventure survival drama, which is bringing together Hollywood’s two hottest stars for the first time- is said to be a stunning spectacle and promises action, drama, and sizzling chemistry between Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence.

A sci-fi thriller love story in space , ‘Passengers’ is all set to hit the theaters in India on 6th January 2017 in 3D in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.