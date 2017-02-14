Jennifer Lopez Breaks Silence Over Drake!

JLo, 46 year old Jennifer Lopez, singer and star was rumoured to be in relationship with Drake. She was recently seen praising the R&B star. She said that he is brilliant and she loves him.

The singer with popular songs like On the Floor, Dance Again and many more like these has been separated from Drake but seems she still has the spark of respect and soft corner for him. She was spotted saying nothing but just good things about him. This is what she quoted,

“Of course. I love Drake. He’s so brilliant, talented, amazing. We made a song together. We hung out. We have a great time. He’s amazing. I have so much love for that boy”.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

This happened post their recent breakup. The news broke that the two broke up after two months of their relationship because of their busy schedules. Their schedules had been a conflict in the love.Drake, currently on a tour to Europe couldn’t make his presence at the event and award nights show. That kept him away from from answering anything about Jennifer Lopez.

JLo apparently also posted an Instagram quote quoting, “Timing is everything. If it’s meant to happen, it will, and for the right reasons.”

Well! Let’s see what Drake has to say about JLo’s comment over their bond and see if he feels the same for her.

Also Watch: See How Salman Khan Is Inspiring Iulia Vantur To Stay In Love!