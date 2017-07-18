Jessica Alba Announced Her Third Pregnancy In The Cutest Way!

The ‘Fantastic Four’ actress Jessica Alba is expecting a baby once again!

The Hollywood actress Jessica Alba tied the knot to movie producer Cash Warren in 2008 and has had two daughters Honor and Haven, aged 9 and 5 respectively. The couple will soon be parents for the third time.

Jessica told People magazine how she was ‘evolving as a parent’ and has learnt many lessons over the years which she shares with her friends and fans. The mother of two has already begun sharing titbits over her twitter and instagram.

The 36-year old actress went onto her Instagram account to share the good news by posting a boomerang of herself holding a huge black balloon with the number ‘3’ on it while her two younger children posed for the camera with similar balloons.

The ‘Sin City’ star believes in family boundaries and respects whatever her kids have to say to her. ”I don’t get reactive and try to be better instead.” The actress is said to be new neighbours with Hollywood actress Dewan Tatum and the kids approve of the budding friendship.

Jessica Alba has had experience working with her own kids and has now turned that skill into a business venture. The ‘Valentine’s Day’ actress has co- founded her own baby products online store ‘The Honest Company’ for new parents and shares positive vibes on her social media accounts.

The young entrepreneur recently collaborated with Will.i.am to launch her first clothing campaign on behalf of her company. Jessica has managed to successfully slide through her double life as a busy mom and creative boss.

Congratulations Jessica Alba!

@cash_warren and I are officially going to be outnumbered #babyonboard #herewegoagain 👶🏼🤰🏽#blessed🙏 A post shared by Jessica Alba (@jessicaalba) on Jul 17, 2017 at 4:06pm PDT

