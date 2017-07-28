Watch: Justin Bieber Hits Paparrazi With His Car

The Canadian singer Justin Bieber accidentally hit a photographer with his Black Dodge pickup truck on Wednesday.

The ‘Sorry’ singer Justin Bieber accidentally mowed down a photographer while driving. He was leaving from the Saban Theatre when the accident took place. The singer was leaving his Hillsong Church group after the religious service when he dashed into the man.

The photographer was knocked down and hurt his leg. Justin immediately got out and went on to help the injured man. The Los Angeles police arrived at the scene in minutes. The singer was seen talking to them and explaining what had happened.

Justin Bieber waited with the man till medical help arrived and joked around with him. The 57-year old injured man is not yet identified but he assured that he was okay. Nonetheless, he was taken to the hospital for a checkup.

The singer has had quite a few hits with the law in the past but seems to be making up for it now. He was also banned from China as the country believes that he is a bad influence for the citizens of the country and that he needs to mature. They have banned him from the country and will not allow him to perform in the near future.

Justin Bieber recently canceled more than half of his tours stating that he is not in the right place. Fans in North America, Japan, Singapore, and the Philippines were left disappointed when Justin canned the latter half of his ‘Purpose’ album tour.

Justin apologized to his fans and said he’s been touring for 2 years and he doesn’t mean to hurt or betray anyone with his He is relaxing with family and friends

The singer collaborated on the hit song ‘Despacito’ with Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee. The song has gained popularity worldwide and is on top of the music charts.

