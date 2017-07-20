Kevin Hart Cheats On Wife Again?

The Hollywood comedy actor Kevin Hart recently was caught up in infidelity rumors once again.

Kevin Hart was earlier married to Torrei. He had cheated on his first wife with upcoming singer-actress Eniko Parrish who is now his current wife.

The 32-year old Enniko is also pregnant with his first child after marrying in 2009. The couple is expecting their first child and had made the announcement only 2 months ago.

The 38-year old was allegedly seen getting cozy with a brunette in Miami on July 18. The incident came to light when the couple were spotted making out in the car and caught on camera. Although the clip doesn’t explicitly show any PDA it’s difficult to be sure. Sources told that ”She kept looking over her shoulder and Kevin was pop-eyed when another guest walked by.”

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Kevin Hart admitted to his previous mistake at his show ‘Kevin Hart: Let me Explain’ in NYC. He had admitted to cheating on his first wife openly and stated, ”Yes, yes people, I cheated!” the 38-year-old performer tells the audience during his act. ”Am I ashamed of it? No, no I’m not. Do I wish that I could take it back? No, no I don’t. Let me tell you why: You can’t evolve as a man if you never make a mistake…”

The video went viral immediately assuming Kevin to be cheating on his second wife. Twitterati was quick to tag Kevin and accuse him of cheating again.

While the actor was a good sport, he brushed off the rumors with a funny Instagram post and caption, ‘#LiveLoveLaugh …..SMDH’ (Shaking My Damn Head)

#LiveLoveLaugh …..SMDH A post shared by Kevin Hart (@kevinhart4real) on Jul 19, 2017 at 5:28pm PDT

Here’s hoping Eniko is a good sport about this news.

Watch Video : Gorgeous Sunny Leone Snapped Promoting The Latest Episode Of MTV Splitsvilla