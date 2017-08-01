Kim Kardashian Sued For $100 Million!

The reality show star Kim Kardashian is back in trouble and this time she is getting sued for her phone case!

Kim Kardashian is not an uncommon name anymore. Everyone knows her and her crazy family. The K family is known for their reality TV show title ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ which in the literal sense is all about the Kardashians’ lives.

The family consists of Kylie, Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Rob and moves on to step family Kendal, Burt, Brandon, Cassandra Marino and Kris Jenner. The huge family equals to more drama and confusing relationships and conflicts, which is quite scandalous at times.

But this time it’s Kim Kardashian! Her company ‘kimisaprincess’ which is one of her real business is being sued once again, and we can’t keep up!

This time she is being sued by a man named Hooshmand Harooni. Kim Kardashian is apparently being sued for a whopping amount of $100 million by this man. He claims Kim has been making a profit off his ideas!

Now what is this idea? We all know Kim is known for her bomb selfies and can pull any lighting effortlessly. We also know how, the actress has her trustee LuMee phone case that has an integrated lighting system, which gives the perfect selfie anytime of the day and night.

TMZ reported that the actress was being sued for using Harooni’s patented ideas, which apparently were given only to Snaplight, a rival company under a license. The idea was patented in 2013 by Harooni and given to them.

He claims that since LuMee has grown successful through Kim, it only makes sense to sue her for the damages. In a follow up after the original TMZ report, a rep for Kim revealed, ‘’The patent lawsuit filed by Snap Light has no merit and is just another attempted shakedown. Kim has done absolutely nothing wrong’’

Kim’s Kim Kardashian West (KKW) Beauty line recently was sued by another similar named makeup artist Kirsten Kjær Weis (another KKW).

While the Kim K family is not new to this game, we wonder what the courts will say about this stolen gadget idea.

