Watch: LION’s New Trailer Sends Out An Emotional Message!

LION is one of the most promising frontrunners this year for the awards season already having scored 4 nominations at the upcoming Golden Globe Awards. After having won several awards across film festivals including three honorable awards at the Toronto International Film Festival 2016, Lion will be releasing in India during the weekend of the Oscars, 24th February. The film that is based on a real-life story adapted from a nonfiction novel by Saroo Brierley who’s own life is penned in the book, explores the story of a young 5-year-old boy who loses his way from home hundreds of miles away and finds himself alone on the streets of Calcutta. He is then adopted by an Australian couple and stars a new life in Tasmania, not before when he grows up with a desire to find his original homeland and departs on a search to do so with the help of Google Maps. Reviews across the globe have appreciated the triumph story of love and the journey to go back home.

The new trailer has bytes from the principal cast including Dev Patel, Nicole Kidman and Rooney Mara describing the story from an emotional standpoint leaving the audience spellbound by perhaps the most human story on celluloid this year.