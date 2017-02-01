Mahershala Ali Bags One More Award For The Movie Moonlight

While actor Mahershala Ali, 42, is modestly acceptance of all the attention, including his heartthrob status globally, has recently grabbed the winner trophy in Screen Actors Guild Award for his Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for Moonlight. He’s creating a lot of consideration for recent project for his performance as compassionate father symbol/drug dealer Juan in the Indie drama movie Moonlight. This PVR Pictures’ indie drama movie’s appeal is set to start the gaze in the country like the way it is spreading the charisma of the world!

Moonlight highlights their plot on race, sexuality, masculinity, identity and isolation in quite altered interpretation, it’s a man’s lifetime struggle and experiences showcased in his 3 stages across. After taking home the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture- Drama. Moonlight snitched an impressive eight Oscar nominations, including best picture, cinematography, directing, film editing, music, writing and a supporting actor female and also male which is a nod for Ali.

Watch the film even before its official release in India only on Vkaao.com. And get set to experience one of the year’s best film in theaters on 17th February, 2017.

