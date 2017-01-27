Mannix Star Mike Connors Dies At 91

Popularly known as detective Joe Mannix in the show Mannix, actor Mike Connors died in Tarzana, Calif on Thursday. The actor was 91.

What was the reason behind his death? Well! His son-in-law Mike Condon said that he had been diagnosed a week ago with Leukemia.

The show Mannix, popular in the 70s, ran for eight seasons from 1968 to 1975 and was the last series from Desilu Productions. Connors also won a Golden Globe for his performance as a tough, athletic investigator, who in quintessential detective show style, insisted on doing things his own way and often got beat up in the process. He drove an impressive series of muscle cars including a Dodge Dart and Chevrolet Camaro.

In fact, the Desilu President Lucille Ball had convinced CBS not to cancel the show unless there were poor ratings and it caught on being retooled into a somewhat more conventional detective series. Mannix’s secretary, played by Gail Fisher, was one of few African-American actresses on TV at the time. “Here’s Lucy” produced a crossover episode in 1971 with Connors and Ball, called “Lucy and Mannix Are Held Hostage.”

The late actor also made a guest appearance on “Two and a Half Men” and other TV appearances in “Murder, She Wrote,” “Love Boat” and Walker and “Texas Ranger”.

Mike Connors also appeared in the early 60s TV series “Tightrope! And Today’s FBI in the early 80s. He later played Colonel Hack Peters in Herman Wouk miniseries “War and Remembrance.”

