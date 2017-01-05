Zayn Malik Shares First Selfies Of 2017 With Gigi Hadid

The Most adorable Hollywood couple, Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid who have been giving us major couple goals truly define what we call LOVE! The couple has been dating from quite some time now and is often seen posting images with each other on social media platforms. In this recent picture , smiles .we see Gigi playing with Zayn‘s bangs as he smiles.This black and white selfie collage has been posted by Zayn Malik on Instagram as his first 2k17 post.

Click Here To Read All Bigg Boss Stories

Gigi Hadid , the supermodel has been featured with Zayn in the super hot music video , Pillowtalk. This is what we call Young love ! Just can’t get over them .Can you?