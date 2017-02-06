Pirates Of The Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales Look Is Out, Jack Sparrow Is Back And Spooky!

The popular pirate series with Captain Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp) is back with its latest installment. A new trailer of the film, which is an extended version, was unveiled during the match-up between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons.

The first trailer, which was released in October last year gave a look at Javier Bardem as the villainous Captain Salazar — but didn’t show any signs of Sparrow. Sparrow is up against the deadly ghost sailors led by Salazar after they escape from the Devil’s Triangle bent on killing every pirate at sea — including Sparrow. Sparrow’s only hope is finding the legendary Trident of Poseidon, for which he has to take the help of an astronomer (Kaya Scodelario) and a young sailor (Brenton Thwaites) in his risky quest.

The background music running through the extended look by the way of use of Johnny Cash‘s “Ain’t No Grave” gives a nice feel to the video.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales stars Johnny Depp, Javier Bardem, Brenton Thwaites, Kaya Scodelario, Geoffrey Rush and Orlando Bloom. It is opening in cinemas in May 2017.

Watch the extended look of the trailer below.