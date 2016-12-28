Raftaar’s Rap For Chris Pratt And Jennifer Lawrence’s Passengers Is The Coolest Thing You’d See Today!

Stop everything that you are doing and check out Aadat, a special song created for Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence’s action thriller ‘Passengers’! What makes this song a must see you ask? It’s the special rap that our favourite rapper Raftaar has curated for this film. The exclusive video featuring the rapper himself celebrates the essence of the movie – timeless love – in all its glory.

Sung by Jubin Nutiyal and Shirley Setia, the song has been exclusively released on SonyLIV and will then be hosted on Raftaar’s digital channels.

‘Passengers’ is about a 120-year journey from Earth to a colony planet with 5000 people. Chris and Jennifer play two passengers who wake up 90 years to soon and find themselves caught on the sinking space ship … the film traces the journey that will challenge them, change them, through love, loss and ultimate battle for survival forcing them to make choices that will put everything at stake.

Passengers releases in India on January 6, 2017 in 3D in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.