Selena Gomez’s Account Hacked, Justin Bieber’s Inappropriate Photos Leaked!

The pop singer Selena Gomez’s Instagram account was hacked last night. Hackers leaked several inappropriate snaps of ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber.

Pop singer Selena Gomez is known for her reign as the Instagram queen. From ‘plandids’ aka planned candids to posting pictures of her music videos and even advertising for brands, the Disney star has it all covered.

But with this latest news, it looks like her Instagram that boasts 125 million followers has been compromised.

Selena Gomez’s Instagram account suffered a major hack on Monday night at around 11.45 pm.

The hackers went ahead and posted bold pictures of ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber who is also a pop singer and dancer. The pictures are scandalous and called out mean comments on the singer’s size. The photos were from the ex-couple’s Bora Bora romantic vacation back in the days of 2015.

The hack lasted up to 10-15 minutes before it was shut down and the original orders of posts were restored by the company. The breach was blatant. The hack was immediately addressed by the Instagram HQ.

There is no bitter animosity at least not publicly between the exes for Selena Gomez to be posting such pictures of Justin Bieber. And why would the Fetish singer have her ex’s bold snaps in the first place!

The photos had been leaked earlier as well, making Justin Bieber feel “super violated” and he had commented saying, ”Like, I feel like I can’t step outside and feel like I can go outside na*ed. Like, you should feel comfortable in your own space… especially that far away.”

Selena Gomez or her team has not yet responded about the obvious hack.

Her account breach has made artists from across the world skeptical about their privacy and social media safety.The growing numbers of hacks has made artists careful about their accounts and take routine measures to secure their accounts. A number of independent artists have also been hacked over time. Unfortunately, the biggest social media platform in the world is of very little help if artists are hacked. Songstress Selena Gomez had earlier admitted to deleting the app and even forgetting the password of her account.

“As soon as I became the most followed person on Instagram, I sort of freaked out. It had become so consuming to me. It’s what I woke up to and went to sleep to. I was an addict, and it felt like I was seeing things I didn’t want to see. Like it was putting things in my head that I didn’t want to care about. I always end up feeling like s–t when I look at Instagram. Which is why I’m kind of under the radar, ghosting it a bit.”

But looks like she couldn’t keep her hands to herself after all. The ‘Bad Liar’ singer went on to earn a whopping $550,000 deal with Coca Cola, for posing with the bottle on her Instagram account. Selena has then started doing ad deals and probably earns millions in revenue.

Hopefully, Selena Gomez’s new beau The Weeknd doesn’t start asking too many questions about ex-Justin Bieber!

