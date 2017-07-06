Shape Of You Singer Ed Sheeran Has Quit Twitter And The Reason Will DISAPPOINT You

Here’s the reason why the Shape Of You singer Ed Sheeran has quit the social networking site Twitter.

The famous pop singer Ed Sheeran has called it quits for the social networking site Twitter. And the reason is a very disappointing one. The singer says that every time he opens his account, he gets to see lots of negative comments. These nasty trolls from the people forced the singer to leave the social networking platform.

Sheeran says that it was necessary to leave because he believes that one negative comment can ruin his whole day. He also said that people were making bad comments on him and his music.

Talking about the same with The Sun newspaper, the singer says, “I go on it and there’s nothing but people saying mean things. Twitter’s a platform for that. One comment ruins your day. But that’s why I’ve come off it. The head-f*** for me has been trying to work out why people dislike me so much.”

Ed Sheeran became a young singing sensation after his much-loved track ‘Shape Of You’ was released early in this year. Till date, he has released three of his albums namely ‘Plus’, ‘Multiply’ and ‘Divide’. And the last one has been a massive hit with its leading single ‘Shape Of You’ being on the top of the Billboard charts in 30 countries!

To the delight of all his Indian fans, the singer is visiting the country soon. Extending his world tour to few more cities, the city of Mumbai was added to the list. Sheeran will be coming to India in the month of November and we are eagerly waiting for it!