Shocking! Music Icon Chester Bennington Found Dead

The lead singer of the hard – rock Linkin Park band was found dead in his home

The news is heartbreaking. Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington was found dead in his home on Thursday.

The first confirmation of the news was given by the Palos Verdes Estates Police to HollywoodLife.com and stated, ”On this date, (07/20/17) at 8:56am on the 2800 block of Via Victoria, we responded to a call and the case is currently under investigation by the LA County Coroner’s office.”

Chester Charles Bennington was an American singer and songwriter for the hard rock band Linkin Park. The band had only recently released their 7th music album ‘One More Light’. The band was going to go on their North American tour this summer and in the fall.

The lead singer had admitted his struggles with alcohol and drug abuse over the past. He has also talked about his abusive childhood from a male figure.

Their debut album ‘Hybrid Theory’ according to records has sold more than 10 million copies in the U.S. since its release in 2000. The band had won a Grammy for their song ‘Crawling’ in 2001, and even in 2005 for their another hit ‘Numb/Encore’

The music icon is known for his singing and rap verses in their songs. Their most popular songs are ‘In the End’, ‘Crawling’, ‘Numb’, ‘Castle of Glass’, ‘Final Masquerade’ and much more.

Band member Mike Shinoda confirmed the news and stated, “Shocked and heartbroken, but it’s true. An official statement will come out as soon as we have one.”

The singer was a dear friend to fellow musician Chris Cornell who had died only two months ago. He had taken the death badly and shared his pain saying, “I can’t imagine a world without you in it. I pray you find peace in the next life.” Chester even performed the song ‘Alleluia’ by Leonard Cohen with band guitarist Brad Delson at the Soundgarden singer’s private Los Angeles funeral. A short footage of the funeral was caught by fans outside the venue.

Watch Video :

The music industry is heartbroken over the death of the singer and offered condolences via social media. Many singers, celebrities and fans shared their memories of the 41-year old singer.

He was aged 41 and has left behind six children with wife Talinda Ann Bentley. Fellow band members have not made any comments yet.

After this unfortunate incident, grieiving Talinda’s twitter account was hacked and a series of mean tweets were sent under her handle. Althought the hacker was caught and tweets were deleted, fans were angry at the act. We were unable to get thr original tweets but the pictures are from Heavy.com.

Rest in Peace, Chester Bennington. You will be missed.

