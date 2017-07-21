Shocking! Music Icon Chester Bennington Found Dead

The lead singer of the hard – rock Linkin Park band was found dead in his home

The news is heartbreaking. Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington was found dead in his home on Thursday.

The first confirmation of the news was given by the Palos Verdes Estates Police to HollywoodLife.com and stated, ”On this date, (07/20/17) at 8:56am on the 2800 block of Via Victoria, we responded to a call and the case is currently under investigation by the LA County Coroner’s office.”

Chester Charles Bennington was an American singer and songwriter for the hard rock band Linkin Park. The band had only recently released their 7th music album ‘One More Light’. The band was going to go on their North American tour this summer and in the fall.

The lead singer had admitted his struggles with alcohol and drug abuse over the past. He has also talked about his abusive childhood from a male figure.

Their debut album ‘Hybrid Theory’ according to records has sold more than 10 million copies in the U.S. since its release in 2000. The band had won a Grammy for their song ‘Crawling’ in 2001, and even in 2005 for their another hit ‘Numb/Encore’

The music icon is known for his singing and rap verses in their songs. Their most popular songs are ‘In the End’, ‘Crawling’, ‘Numb’, ‘Castle of Glass’, ‘Final Masquerade’ and much more.

Band member Mike Shinoda confirmed the news and stated, “Shocked and heartbroken, but it’s true. An official statement will come out as soon as we have one.”

Shocked and heartbroken, but it’s true. An official statement will come out as soon as we have one. — Mike Shinoda (@mikeshinoda) July 20, 2017

The singer was a dear friend to fellow musician Chris Cornell who had died only two months ago. He had taken the death badly and shared his pain saying, “I can’t imagine a world without you in it. I pray you find peace in the next life.” Chester even performed the song ‘Alleluia’ by Leonard Cohen with band guitarist Brad Delson at the Soundgarden singer’s private Los Angeles funeral. A short footage of the funeral was caught by fans outside the venue.

Watch Video :

The music industry is heartbroken over the death of the singer and offered condolences via social media. Many singers, celebrities and fans shared their memories of the 41-year old singer.

grew up listening to linkin park, & still do today. the news is so hard to hear ….rest in peace Chester B.😔 — ☁︎jaysee (@jccaylen) July 20, 2017

Knowing Chester Bennington committed suicide really changes the way you look at Linkin Park’s lyrics. Has it always been a cry for help? — Shafiqah Othman (@sfqomhz) July 20, 2017

Chester was one of the kindest men I’ve had on my show. My heart breaks for his family and friends. He will be missed terribly. — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) July 20, 2017

RIP Chester. Tragic ending. Condolences his family and friends and Linkin Park 🙏🏾 — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) July 20, 2017

Feeling shaken by the untimely loss of #chesterbennigton. I have sung along to so much of #LinkinPark‘s music over the years. #RIPChester — Laverne Cox (@Lavernecox) July 21, 2017

Oh dear God. Massive R.I.P to Chester Bennington of @linkinpark this BREAKS OUR HEART. Suicide is the devil on earth walking amongst us 😞 — OneRepublic (@OneRepublic) July 20, 2017

Saddened to learn about the passing of the talented Chester Bennington from Linkin Park. My heart breaks for his family and children. — Ashley Greene (@AshleyMGreene) July 20, 2017

RIP Chester Bennington. This feels like a kick in the chest. My December has pulled me through many times. Depression is a real monster. — Gabby Sidibe (@GabbySidibe) July 20, 2017

His words and vibes helped me in my own dark times…such an inspiration…😢 Thanx for that Chester! #LP4EVER #BeautifulLasers — DROGASLight Out Now! (@LupeFiasco) July 20, 2017

😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢 Literally the most impressive talent I’ve ever seen live! Vocal beast! #RIPChester #LinkinPark A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Jul 20, 2017 at 11:37am PDT

I can’t even deal. Horrible news. To lose one of the best. Speechless. We love you Chester @chesterbe @linkinpark. I remember playing Rock Am Ring in Nuremberg with you like it was yesterday. A magical moment. During your set you came over and gave me a big smooch on my face while I was watching side stage. Rest In Peace A post shared by Avril Lavigne (@avrillavigne) on Jul 20, 2017 at 12:58pm PDT

He was aged 41 and has left behind six children with wife Talinda Ann Bentley. Fellow band members have not made any comments yet.

After this unfortunate incident, grieiving Talinda’s twitter account was hacked and a series of mean tweets were sent under her handle. Althought the hacker was caught and tweets were deleted, fans were angry at the act. We were unable to get thr original tweets but the pictures are from Heavy.com.

Rest in Peace, Chester Bennington. You will be missed.

