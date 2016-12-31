Sorry Justin Bieber, No One Wants To Be Your Neighbour!

YES! You heard that right. The singer has topped the annual list of most undesirable celebrity neighbours of 2016. He had even topped the list back in 2014, but this time he earned the highest percentage.

One in three participants — or 36 percent – believed that Justin Bieber would be the worst neighbour and the male voters particularly disliked him (39 percent). Reality TV stars Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna came in second with 23 percent of the vote, followed by Tom Cruise, Taylor Swift and Tom Brady.

As for the most desirable neighbours for 2017, President and Mrs. Obama topped the list with 14 percent of the vote followed by Dwayne Johnson at 13 per cent. Last year, Taylor was voted most desirable neighbour and Donald Trump was voted least desirable.

We are really very SORRY Justin Bieber but you are surely not the boy next door!

