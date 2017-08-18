This Selena Gomez Lookalike Will Make You Look Twice!

There is another doppelgänger in town, and this time its pop singer Selena Gomez’s lookalike who making headlines.

Pop singer Selena Gomez has found her better half! And no we aren’t talking about her boyfriend singer The Weeknd!

The Disney star is one of the top singers of the music industry with some amazing songs to her name.She recently released her latest song ‘Fetish’ from her new album. Earlier the singer had released ‘Bad Liar’ with great promotion strategy.

The fans of the singer also known as ‘Selenators’ are going crazy over her new songs and are waiting expectantly for the new album.

Now this sudden appearance of a doppelganger has taken the internet by storm. Fans are surprised with the new lookalike suddenly getting famous overnight. Many are trying to get their idol Selena’s attention to this news.

Sofia Solares, allegedly 22 years old is clearly Selena Gomez’s twin! Take a look at these pictures from Sofia’s Instagram account.

Bueno,bonito y barato ♥️ ( perdón ! Se eliminó porque pensé que se había subido dos veces 😱😂) A post shared by Sofia Solares (@sofisolars) on Aug 13, 2017 at 9:13pm PDT

Que linda ropa !!! ♥️ @undizfamily #undizfamily #undizmexico #undizfamilyregram ✨ A post shared by Sofia Solares (@sofisolars) on Aug 7, 2017 at 10:29am PDT

Hermosas sombras ! Gracias @cutestore00 ♥️ A post shared by Sofia Solares (@sofisolars) on Aug 4, 2017 at 3:51pm PDT

Cada día soy más rubia oxigenada 🌝😂♥️ A post shared by Sofia Solares (@sofisolars) on Jul 5, 2017 at 6:25pm PDT

Feliz día mami ! ♥️te amo aunque hagas caras cuando nos toman fotos XD ♥️ A post shared by Sofia Solares (@sofisolars) on May 10, 2017 at 8:17pm PDT

We must say the two do look alike!

The young girl has a huge fan following of over 23 thousand followers and has more than 40-50 thousand likes per picture! Her feed is filled with cool and colourful snaps of life and family and friends.

The two have the same hair colour and even similar features thus making it feel like we’re seeing a double vision. Sofia’s Instagram feed also gives off a very Selena Gomez vibes from her posts to her angles of taking selfies. But there is a difference; apparently, Sofia has a septum piercing which the whole world knows Selena Gomez doesn’t have.

Sofia Solares is Mexican and is a huge fan of her doppelganger celebrity Selena Gomez. She told E News! in a recent interview, “I love Selena Gomez and I declare myself a fan of her and of course it would be a dream to know that she knows of my existence and will devote a few seconds to write me something! … I would cry with happiness.”

We all know Selena Gomez is the queen of Instagram with her beautiful selfies. Another interesting and a rather ironic fact is that Sofia is a major fan of Selena Gomez’s ex-boyfriend pop singer Justin Bieber! She has reposted pictures of Selena and even Justin in the past.

In an interview with the website, Sofia revealed that she wants to be identified as her own person. She is used to hearing people call her Selena Gomez and she’s cool with it. “There are occasions where she can put something on or change her look etc. and when I like something I wear it or I’ll do it because it truly inspires me, but I always try to stay true to myself,” Sofia added, “I mean, it’s great that I look like her, but I don’t want to lose myself trying to be someone that I’m not!”

And now with the discovery of her doppelganger, we sure hope the ‘Fetish’ singer reacts to this news. Fans can’t stop tagging the singer on Sofia’s posts just to see how Selena Gomez will react to this!

