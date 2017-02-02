Watch: Taylor Swift And Gigi Hadid Jamming To I Don’t Wanna Live Forever For The First Time!

Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid are having fun jamming to ‘I Don’t Wanna Live Forever’ on the radio for the first time.

No matter how popular you are and how your work is always appreciated and loved, listening to your work play on radio can give thrills to anybody. Even Taylor Swift!!

On Wednesday, the 27-year-old singer posted a video to her YouTube and Tumblr pages, which features her and her BFF, Gigi Hadid absolutely killing it with the lip sync and going crazy while hearing “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever” on the radio for the first time.

Interesting, the track is sung by not only the pop star but also Hadid’s boyfriend Zayn Malik. Seems like they were just hanging out together when this track of the upcoming movie, Fifty Shades Darker, suddenly started playing on the radio.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Pumped listening to the track, Taylor pulled out her camera and began filming the duo’s reaction, and what then follows in the video is purely crazy fun!!

“First time listening to it on the radio, I’ve never heard it before,” Swift exclaims in the video, as she and Hadid start to dance and lip sync. The supermodel knows every word to the song, and the pair trades off lip-syncing Zayn and Taylor‘s verses.

This song from Fifty Shades Darker was released early last month which is also the first duet of Taylor and Malik. The track quickly caught on and started climbing the charts.

Watch the video here which involves a lot of head banging, finger snapping and madness.