33 VFX Studios Worldwide Came Together For Baahubali!

Baahubali franchise is director SS Rajamouli ‘s magnum opus vision brought to celluloid. The film’s experience multifolds with the visually appealing VFX.

With Baahubali, Rajamouli has successfully brought the Mahishmati kingdom to live in the minds of the audience and for that 33 VFX studios worldwide united to deliver this magnificent piece of art.

The studios worked for about 15 months on the post production of Baahubali: The Conclusion.

While the VFX work was predominantly carried out in India with studios from Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai and Hyderabad, in addition about 10 International studios were also hired from Ukraine, Iran, USA, and UK.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

The movie won accolades all over the world for its visual effects. And the trailer of Baahubali: The Conclusion promises to surpass the excellence of the National award winner VFX of the first installment.

The film had emerged to be an underdog in 2014 and owing to the humongous response garnered by the first installment, Baahubali: The Conclusion stands to be the most anticipated film of 2017.

Baahubali: The Conclusion which is just a few days away from its release, is all set for a grand premiere.

After Baahubali: The Beginning, touted as India’s biggest blockbuster, was well received by audiences and critics alike, the makers are optimistic about the sequel witnessing the grandest opening of Indian cinema so far.The makers claim that the gala night, which will be held in Mumbai on April 27, will match the grandeur international premieres.

The entire film fraternity is expected to attend the grand event.

The film’s release has turned into a festival of sorts and the hosts are personally looking into the intricate details of the mega event. Team Baahubali is keen to make it a benchmark for future Indian premieres.

A classic red carpet event is being planned. In keeping with the theme of the evening, huge props and artworks from the sets of the film have already been procured to give the venue a larger-than-life feel. The movie will be screened in Telugu and Hindi.

The entire Baahubali team along with director SS Rajamouli, will fly down to attend the premiere.

Produced by ARKA entertainment, Directed by S.S Rajamouli, The movie stars Prabhas in the titular role in addition to Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah Bhatia, Anushka Shetty and Satyaraj in pivotal roles.

Produced by ARKA entertainment, Directed by S.S Rajamouli, the movie stars Prabhas in the titular role in addition to Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah Bhatia, Anushka Shetty and Satyaraj in pivotal roles.

The Movie is all set to hit cinema halls on April 28th, 2017.