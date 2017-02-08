Baahubali 2: Did You Spot These Mistakes In Poster?

Bahubali was one of the biggest movies when it released with it’s competents. The film gained it’s popularity more with word of mouth. Everybody went excited to see how the film was made and what made it special. Well, the film ended on such a note that made people anticipate for it’s second part. And fortunately, the wait is over because the film will finally hit the screen this April. And till then, the filmmakers have released poster of Bahubali 2 that has some mistakes that have gone unnoticed.

Well! The poster is of Amarendra and Devasena. And the mistakes suggest that Amarendra’s arrow overlaps the bow of Devasena. Devasena is standing in front of Amarendra but still, the arrow is in front. Apart from that, the other mistake that the fans have told about is the different size of arrows held by Devasena. The posters that have been released by the makers didn’t match the level of posters, which was released in 2015. Now the question is whether fans will like the poster or not.

Directed by S S Rajamouli, the film also stars Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty and Tamannah Bhatia. The makers released the first look of Bahubali 2 on Prabhas’s birthday few months ago. The film will be on screens this April 28.

So, we finally will get to find out why Katappa killed Bahubali.

