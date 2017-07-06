Malayalam Actress Molestation Case: Dileep’s Wife Kavya Madhavan To Be Interrogated By The Police

Problems seem to be increasing for the actor Dileep in the Malayalam actress molestation case as his wife might also get interrogated by the police.

The South-Indian actor Dileep has already been summoned for interrogation by the Kerala police. And now his wife Kavya Madhavan might also get interrogated by them. It was on Tuesday when the Kerala police informed that they have been investigating in the famous Malayalam’s molestation case and also that now they are focusing on the conspiracy angle of the case.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), B Sandhya told media, “The main charge sheet has already been filed and now it’s the conspiracy angle that is being probed. The probe is going on in the right direction.”

The team has already filed a charge sheet with Pulsar Suni as the main accused. He is currently under arrest with few other accomplices. The police have also doubted on a few names from the industry who might be involved in the case.

Meanwhile, people from both the political field and the industry are displeased with the way Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) has supported Dileep at its last meeting. It was led by a CPI-M supported Lok Sabha member.

Talking about the same, Kollam Lok Sabha member N K Premachandran said, “AMMA has failed to do a just and fair job. The way the whole meeting progressed and the manner in which the stars addressed the press meet clearly indicates that things are not that smooth in AMMA.”