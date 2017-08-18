Watch: Oviya To Return On Kamal Haasan’s Bigg Boss Tamil? Actress Speaks Up!

Oviya had left the Bigg Boss Tamil house midway reportedly because of mental stress!

Kamal Haasan’s Bigg Boss Tamil has become very popular amongst the audience. The show has been getting good TRPs and all thanks to the controversies which keep cropping up every now and then. In the recent times, one of the contestants of the house, Oviya left it in midway.

Oviya is a Tamil actress and model, and she had become quite popular on the show. There were reports that that the actress tried to commit suicide by drowning herself in the swimming pool with her nose closed by her. She took this extreme step after her fellow contestant Aarav turned down her love proposal and started taking it in a funnier way.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

It is said that it had left her extremely upset. She was seen behaving weirdly with other contestants as well. And ultimately she decided to leave the show. But her fans wanted her back, to which she has now finally revealed if she is going to come back on the show.

Posting a video, Oviya has clearly stated that she will not come back. She also talked about her love for Aarav. The actress said that her love for him was true and also that he will get him back.

She also talked about her fellow contestants of the house, Julie and Shakti, who had cornered her. She asked her fans to not corner those contestants in return as she would not like it. Talking about her new haircut, she revealed that it is for a wig brand which empowers cancer patients. She also said that she is very happy to be a part of such a thing, as her mom had also battled cancer.

She also talked about her fellow contestants of the house, Julie and Shakti, who had cornered her. She asked her fans to not corner those contestants in return as she would not like it. Talking about her new haircut, she revealed that it is for a wig brand which empowers cancer patients. She also said that she is very happy to be a part of such a thing, as her mom had also battled cancer.

Watch Video: Sidharth Malhotra Takes Jacqueline Fernandez On A Bike Ride On Mumbai Streets