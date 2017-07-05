Rajinikanth’s Daughter Soundarya And Ashwin Are Officially Divorced!

Rajinikanth’s second daughter Soundarya and husband Ashwin Ramkumar are officially divorced.

Since last two years, the B-town industry has been peppered with high-profile celebrity breakups. 2016 had not started on a good note for many couples and it continues in the year 2017 as well. The recent couple who has officially divorced is superstar Rajinikanth’s second daughter Soundarya and husband Ashwin Ramkumar. As per media reports, the two have been officially granted divorce by the family court in Chennai.

Soundarya and husband Ashwin Ramkumar were living separately since seven months. The two tried to reconcile, however, when things couldn’t turn up well again, they decided to part ways.

Reports suggest that the two gave many tries to solve the problems between them but then decided to part their ways. The two married each other in 2010 and have been facing problems in their marriage since past 2 years. Soundarya and Ashwin Ramkumar also have a one-year-old son, Ved.

Meanwhile, Soundarya Rajinikanth is now gearing up for her next directorial venture – VIP. The film stars Dhanush and Bollywood actress Kajol in the lead. The makers of the film were recently in Mumbai for the grand trailer launch. The film, which sees Kajol making a comeback in Tamil cinema after two decades is set for a grand release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi on July 28.

