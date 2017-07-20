Sanjjjanaa Galrani Speaks Up On Her Leaked Bold Video From Dandupalya 2!

The recently released south film, Dandapalya 2, now renamed 2 landed up in yet another controversy after lead actress Sanjjjanaa Galrani’s n*de footage from the film was leaked online. As earlier we reported, the scene where Sanjana Galrani is being stripped and physically tortured by prison officials was leaked online after the release of the film. This came as a shock to everyone as the incident happened post the release of the film. Also, the scene is not a part of the film as it was not approved by the regional censor board.

As per media reports, the makers of the film are investigating the matter to know who is behind this act. The actress also speaks up that this is not a publicity stunt for Dandupalya 2 as the film is any way receiving a positive response from the audience and is doing well at the Box Office.

Talking to TOI about the leaked viral scene, Sanjjjanaa Galrani said, “Yes. I shot for it, but I was not n*de. I have pictures that show my body parts covered up with a towel that were clicked in my caravan. What is eventually seen in the film is the result of computer colour grading, which was made to show the scene in that fashion. My character, Chandri, is a victim of se*ual abuse in this scene, so this was meant to showcase that. I am appalled at how the scene has been circulated by people and has been shown repeatedly on media platforms. It shocks me that people want to share content like this among themselves.”

She further adds, “I knew I was shooting a bold scene and that it would be ‘sensational’ in terms of how the word is used in the industry. As actors, we are fully aware of what is being shot, but we have no control on how it is being picturized. I thought it would be shot aesthetically, but the way it has been picturized is downright vulgar. The fault is in the making. It might have been shot like that keeping the mass audience in mind.”

Sanjjjanaa Galrani is worried about how the video got circulated and is currently viral on social media. She said, “The scene is not even in the film, so the question about who leaked it is obviously restricted to the core team. If it was uploaded through a computer, we could have tracked the source. This has gone viral on Whatsapp first, and that is making it difficult to track the source. I have a team working on removing all links and related content that has been appearing online.”

Adding further, “My family is in a state of panic, but they are, of course, being supportive and standing by me.”

