Shocking! ​Molestation Case Filed Against This Producer

A molestation case has been filed against known Punjabi Producer Bobby Bajaj. He was stalking this actress (Undisclosed identity) for days and then one day he forcefully enters into her house, beats up the actress and molest her till s he screamed . Hearing her screams her friend and building security arrive for her rescue.

The actress has been admitted in cooper hospital Juhu for further treatment in ICU.

A case has been filed against Producer Bobby Bajaj at Juhu Police station and has been arrested under the mentioned sections 448, 354, 323 66E .

​Bobby Bajaj was caught by the building security and the body guard of the actress while he was escaping from the building.

​Bobby Bajaj has been part of the production team for the movie ‘ Tiger‘ and he also claims that his next movie is with the production company name “saga“.