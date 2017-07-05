Tamil Nadu Theatre Strike: Rajinikanth Speaks Up For The Film Fraternity

Superstar Rajinikanth is saddened by the GST tax levied upon the film industry, speaks about it.

Theatres in Tamil Nadu will remain shut on Wednesday for the third consecutive day. The strike is not expecting to stop until the Eddappadi Palaniswami led government takes any action to reduce the tax levied on the Tamil film industry. For the unversed, the Tamil Nadu government has levied a 30 percent local body tax on the Kollywood industry. The tax was not acceptable by the theatre industry and so they have gone on a strike from July 3.

Actor Rajnikanth, being one of the most respected in the industry, reacted on the tax levied by the Tamil government. He took to Twitter and wrote: “Keeping in mind the livelihood of lakhs of people in the Tamil film industry, I sincerely request the Tamil Nadu government to seriously consider our plea.” The actor’s tweet is evidently about the tax and the strike that followed. Even though the theatre people are protesting, their sole way of income is blocked for the time period of the strike. As per reports, the theatre industry has already faced losses up to Rs 10 crores due to the strike.

Keeping in mind the livelihood of Lakhs of people in the tamil film industry, I sincerely request the TN GOVT to seriously consider our plea — Rajinikanth (@superstarrajini) July 4, 2017

Recently actor-filmmaker Kamal Haasan also had talked about the taxation. He said, “Filmmaking has been made difficult deliberately. There are further tortures and systemic corruption that the film Industry has to endure under this regime.” He added, “I am trying my best as any sensible individual of the industry to maintain solidarity and not play into the hands of any self-serving and avaricious politician.”

He even pointed out that Tamil Nadu is the only state that has imposed additional 30 percent tax. No neighbouring states, which comprises of Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have done that. People are hoping that the noose of tax around the film industry’s neck is loosened so that they can enjoy movies in theatres.

