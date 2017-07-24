Transformers Action Director Kenny Bates Roped In For Prabhas’s Next Saaho!

After the massive success of Prabhas starrer and Rajamoulis magnum opus Baahubali, everyone is curious about Prabhas next outing and all eyes are set on him for obvious reasons.

Prabhas’s next project titled ‘Saaho’ the Hindi-Tamil-Telugu tri-lingual is being touted as one of the biggest action movies to come out of India.

The news is that the makers of Saaho have roped in Transformers action director Kenny Bates for the film that revolves around the futuristic action.

The 175-films-old stunt master has previously also worked on other Hollywood projects including The Italian Job.

