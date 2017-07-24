Watch: Dhanush Gets Angry, Walks Out And Calls It A Stupid Interview!

The ‘Kolaveri Di’ singer Dhanush left the interview mid way for his Tamil film ‘Vellaiilla Pattadhari 2’ (The VIP 2) in anger over the wrong questions.

The actor-singer has been going around answering questions about the new movie and is quite excited for this sequel. The movie is the sequel to the 2014 hit movie of the same title that had Dhanush against actress Amala Paul.

This part, ‘VIP2’ stars our very own Bollywood actress Kajol as the leading lady. The movie is bilingual and is a romantic – action comedy starring Dhanush and Kajol as the main lead.

Soundarya Rajinikanth, the famous director producer of Tamil films, is directing the film. Dhanush has written and produced the film himself. Sena Rolden has been roped for them music score. The release of the film was delayed and recently Soundarya shared the good news with her twitter followers.

The interview was held at a Telegu TV channel in promotion of the film. The interviewer kept asking questions on the recent drug racket rumours and the unfortunate timing of the leaking of his videos by RJ Suchitra. Although the actor tried to remain calm while answering the awkward questions, it was obvious he was getting angry.

Here’s the clipping of the interview

The video shows him questioning the interviewer angrily in response to her comments. The actor retorted, ”Who said I went through mental agony?” and “Were there any videos?”

The atmosphere got awkward real quick and he cleared out by saying he was not responsible for answering about his personal life before ripping off his mic and walking out the interview.

The actor was clearly angry at the irrelevant questions and walked out leaving a stunned crew with, “This is a very stupid interview.” The Suchitra leaks were a series of photos revealed on her twitter account, which led to many personal photos of celebrities getting into the hands of the public.

While it is no uncommon for celebrities to leave midway of launches, press releases or telephonic interviews, Dhanush has shocked many with his actions. But now the main issue is if these kind of leading and personal questions are okay to ask. To what extent do interviewers go when finding a good scoop? And was the whole thing framed as a PR stunt for the movie?

Watch the full video here