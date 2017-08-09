Watch: Mahesh Babu’s Spyder Teaser Will Leave You Speechless

The south star Mahesh Babu celebrated his 41st birthday and also shared his upcoming movie Spyder teaser.

The Tollywood star Mahesh Babu will be in a new avatar for his upcoming film Sypder. He turned 41 years old and he treated his fans with an official teaser for his action film ‘Spyder’.

The movie looks at a fight against good and evil. The actor will be playing the role of an intelligence officer who will obviously fight the evil forces. The teaser has some stunning visuals and by the looks it will contain a lot of action shots as well.

Now the interesting part is the villain of the film who seems to be acting as the popular character Joker with his own twists and games. Actor-filmmaker SJ Suryah will be playing the crazy evil genius in the film.

‘Spyder’ is filled with car chases, explosions and mind games to keep viewers on edge. It is said to be a based on terrorism and will probably take a look at how the government and police force deal with situations like these.

It is filled with drama and some intense action scenes. Mahesh Babu is rumoured to have done most of his own stunts for the film. Actress Rakul Preet Singh and Bharath are also in the movie. Harrish Jayraj has created the fast paced background music for the movie.

The Tollywood star Mahesh Babu and filmmaker A.R Murgadoss will be collaborating for the first time and the fans are going crazy already. The film has already earned Rs.150 crore from endorsement deals and satellite.

The film is directed by A. R Murgadoss of the ‘Kaththi’ and ‘Thuppakki’ fame. It is due for a Dusherra release on September 27th 2017. The movie will clash with another major south star Jr. NTR’s ‘Jia Lava Kusa’. ‘Spyder’ will release in both Tamil and Telegu.