Watch: Rajinikanth Took A Selfie Video And It’s Breaking The Internet

Whatever Rajinikanth does become a news, but now his first-ever selfie video has gone viral.

Rajinikanth’s stardom is greater than any Bollywood star and whatever he does is news. The actor is currently in the US for his regular medical check-up. The actor left for the US with daughter Soundarya and will be back in Chennai by the end of the month. Recently, the actor made news when he commented in favour of the film fraternity against the GST tax levied on the industry.

Though earlier he was vocal about his thoughts regarding a national issue, this time he is in the news for making everyone’s mood light. He took a selfie video in the US which has gone viral. It appears to be the megastar’s first attempt at a selfie video as he is seen asking the person sitting beside him, “ “I have to press the red button, right? The video is rolling.”

The actor never ever can fail to delight his fans. This awesome video is going viral on all social media platforms and people are appreciating the naïve Rajinikanth very much.

Meanwhile, after returning to India, the actor will be shooting for ‘Kaala’, a gangster drama movie. Produced by Dhanush, the film also stars actors Huma Qureshi and Nana Patekar in important roles. It is expected to release in the second half of 2018.

On the other hand, post-production work of Rajini’s ‘2.0’ has started. The movie features Akshay Kumar as an antagonist and Amy Jackson and Sudhanshu Pandey in important roles. The movie is slated to release on January 25, 2018.

