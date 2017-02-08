Check Out This Unbelievable Look Of Kunal Kapoor For Veeram

In this new still of Veeram, Kunal Kapoor looks completely unrecognizable.

Last seen as the millennial heartbreaker in Dear Zindagi, Kunal Kapoor seems to have undergone a huge transformation for his part in Veeram. In this first look of Veeram, Kunal looks completely different from anything that we have seen him in before.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Veeram‘ is set to hit the theatres on 24th February, 2017 in Malayalam. The Hindi release will mark its date towards the end of March. The film, which is directed National Award Winner Jayaraj, was long listed for the Oscars in two categories, best film and best original song. We can’t wait to see this one.

Also Watch: Hungry Beggar Asking For Food From Shah Rukh Khan, Guess What He Did Next