Watch: Indu Sarkar First Day First Show Public Review

Bollywood filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar’s Indu Sarkar starring Neil Nitin Mukesh, Anupam Kher, Kirti Kulhari and Tota Roy Choudhury released today.

Bollywood filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar as we all know has evolved his brand of cinema based on real incidents. The director has finally released his next, Indu Sarkar starring Kirti Kulhari, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Anupam Kher and Tota Roy Choudhury. The film is a period drama set during the Emergency in India.



Indu Sarkar is set during the period of emergency in India, 1975 to 1977. During that period, the then prime minister of India, Indira Gandhi, declared a state of emergency across the country.

Besides the strong and hard-hitting trailer, the film has been in the limelight over its content. The Congress party opposed the release of the film stating that it was a conspiracy to malign the party by BJP. Many Congress leaders opposed the release of the film and also protested outside the theatres to stop the screening.

However, Madhur Bhandarkar cleared that this movie is fiction and has no ambition of tarnishing anyone’s image. After a struggle of over one month, the director finally took a sigh of relief when his 13th film ‘Indu Sarkar’ received the clearance certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

The film, which was mired in controversy ever since it was announced, has finally released today (July 28). The film is getting a positive reaction from the critics, let’s check out audience has reacted to the film: