Achint Kaur REACTS On Being Approached For Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 11

‘Jamai Raja’ actress Achint Kaur was rumored to be part of the upcoming season of Bigg Boss 11.

Reports claimed that TV actress Achint Kaur will be joining the controversial show this season. Makers of the show had approached her with the offer as she extremely honest and could easily create some drama in the house.

But the ‘Jamai Raja’ actress Achint Kaur has cleared up the doubts regarding her entry in the popular reality tv show Bigg Boss 11.

The actress tweeted, “Hi…have had too many queries regarding #BigBoss well just to answer it once and for all. I have not even been offered #BigBoss his year. ”

Now that’s a bummer! It’s very hard to guess the list of names joining the house every year thus increasing the excitement of the show.

Self-proclaimed film critic Kamaal Rashid Khan (KRK), however, had leaked the final list of celebrity contestants a day before which included Bani J, Lopamudra Raut, Karan Mehra, Rohan Mehra, Rahul Dev and Gaurav Chopra’s names.

Stars like Niti Taylor, Nikitin Dheer, Abrar Zahoor, Pearl V Puri are some of the unconfirmed contestants for the reality show.

TV actress Shilpa Shinde, of the popular show ‘Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hai’ was apparently going to join the house this year. But she rejected the offer asking for more than Rs. 4 lakhs per day.

Achint Kaur has been in the industry for more than two decades and has worked in popular shows like ‘Banegi Apni Baat’, ‘Swabhimaan’, ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’, ‘Dhadkan’ and ‘Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii’.

‘Bigg Boss’ is hosted by Bollywood star Salman Khan and will air on Colors channel from October. Only recently the show released a promo video of the upcoming season Bigg Boss 11.