Actor Amit Tandon And Wife Rubi To Separate?

The television actor Amit Tandon’s marriage is going through a hard phase, the couple is living separately.

Life is not always roses and no thorns,right?Actor Amit Tandon’s marriage life is on the verge of ending. If the rumours are to be believed,The actor who is currently seen on Colors TV show ‘Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki’ has been married to wife Rubi for 8 years now.

All that we are worried about is their 7 year old daughter Jiyana who is currently staying with her mother.After things stopped going well between the two, Amit Tandon moved out to a new flat in Goregaon whereas his wife continues to stay at their home with their daughter in Andheri.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

It is sad,Isn’t it to see such a cute couple drift apart?

According to reports, the final nail in the coffin was when a close friend of Ruby suspected Amit Tandon’s loyalty towards her and told Ruby that he has been ignoring her

Even though the couple when contacted, denied the news, a source close to the couple confirms that their marriage is going through a tough phase.

Recently, Rubi took daughter Jiyana to Canada for a vacation after which Amit also took his daughter out on a trip to USA with him for a holidays. It says it all,right?

We really hope the beautiful couple sort their differences and get back together!

Amit Tandon made his entry in the industry and rose to fame through singing reality show Indian Idol.However, he tried his acting skills and it worked for him. He has worked in shows like,‘Kaisa Yeh Pyar Hai’, ‘Karam Apnaa Apnaa’, ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’, ‘Dill Mill Gaye’ and ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’.

Watch Video : Dapper Anil Kapoor Returns From IIFA Awards 2017