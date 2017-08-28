After Ajay Devgn, Kapil Sharma Cancels Shoot With Manoj Tiwari

Kapil Sharma cancels yet another show this time with Manoj Tiwari because of ill health issues

After renewing the contract for ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ this year, host of the show Kapil Sharma has once again canceled an episode last minute.

The show was already drowning with less TRP’s and surrounded by controversies so it wasn’t a surprise when the show was said to shut down. But the contract was renewed last month shutting down any rumors. Kapil Sharma’s health has been fluctuating and he had been canceling shows at the last minute.

The last episode to be canceled at the last minute was with Bhojpuri actor and Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari. But this time it’s not because of Kapil Sharma’s health but another reason.

The recent strike by the FWICE has affected the shooting of the episodes. A leading newspaper reported that another show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 9’ shooting was canceled at the last minute due to low staff. The report also stated Manoj Tiwari saying that he had come to shoot for the Kapil Sharma Show but the show was canceled because of the worker’s strike happening in the city.

The comedian had failed to show up for the recent episode shooting of Milan Luthria’s ‘Baadshaho’. The cast Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Esha Gupta and Ileana D’Cruz had arrived on time but Kapil Sharma was missing till the last minute.The team walked out after waiting for Kapil to show up. Later it was found out that Kapil Sharma had suffered a panic attack and was not in a stable condition to speak to anyone.

Kapil Sharma has canceled many episodes in the past due to his failing health. First, it was the Shah Rukh Khan –Anushka Sharma starrer Jab Harry Met Sejal’ team and then Anil Kapoor- Arjun Kapoor starrer ‘Mubarakan’ team.

