After Kapil Sharma-Sunil Grover Feud, Krushna Abhishek Opens Up On Tiff With Sudesh Lehri!

Krushna Abhishek opens up on having differences with Sudesh Lehri due to their show, ‘The Drama Company’.

There was a time when some of the popular comedians of now entered the TV industry at the same time. Some are currently working together while some have turned rivals and have indulged into competition with their respective comedy shows. After Kapil Sharma and Sunil Grover’s fight, reports are doing rounds that all’s not well between Krushna Abhishek and Sudesh Lehri. Despite being a part of the same show, all’s not well between the two comedians.

The duo, who got along famously on Comedy Circus, are currently having ego clashes. The differences between the two have reached a level where Krushna has to contact Sudesh only through his manager despite working together for their show, ‘The Drama Company’.

“We have been having differences and ego hassles, but we will resolve it among ourselves. Earlier, we were constantly in touch and would even discuss personal matters. But these days, we don’t communicate beyond work. In fact, Sudesh has barred me from contacting him. If I want to reach him, I have to go through his manager, and that is something I don’t want to do,” Krushna told TOI

The reason behind the tiff is because the audience, as well as media, has been addressing ‘The Drama Company’ as Krushna’s show, which has left Sudesh upset.

Talking about the same, Krushna added, “Whatever I have learnt about comedy is because of Sudeshji. During Comedy Circus, he would get better lines than me, but I never complained. A comedy show is not run by an individual, it requires teamwork. I can’t help it if people are calling The Drama Company my show. I play the central character in every skit. I understand that he too, vies for equal screen space and importance, as we have always been called Krushna-Sudesh ki jodi.”

Well, well, the differences between the two comedians are going ugly with each passing day that even the shooting of the show was stalled for about five hours following their fallout. Yet another friendship has bitten the dust? The idea of being longtime friends turned professional partners gone wrong? Well, it seems so!