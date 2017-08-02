Ali Asgar SPEAKS Up On Working Again With Kapil Sharma!

Kapil Sharma’s former teammate Ali Asgar makes some surprising revelations about his exit from the show.

Comedian Kapil Sharma landed himself in quite a few controversies in a successful career spanning almost a decade now. The comedian turned actor has been hitting headlines ever since his mid-air fight with Sunil Grover. After Sunil Grover, even Ali Asgar and other comedians walked out of the show. Professionally things have changed for Kapil Sharma after his fight with Sunil. The TRP of his show, “The Kapil Sharma Show’’ had drastically fallen since his infamous fight. After Sunil Grover, even Ali Asgar and other comedians walked out of the show. In fact, several media outlets reported that Kapil Sharma is in depression. However, the comedian star rubbished the reports.

Recently, Kapil’s former teammate Ali Asgar made some revelations about walking out of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. Talking to TOI, Ali Asgar, who played the character of Nani on the show said, “I was not happy with the way my character shaped up, it had no definition. I felt people at some point would get bored watching me play grandmother and I had to do something else. I would get little to do in the last few minutes of the episode.”

Ali, who is now a part of Kapil Sharma’s rival Krushna Abhishek’s new comedy show Drama Company, further added, “I continued with it for a year and then I decided to plan my exit. Around that time, the unfortunate incident on the flight from Australia happened (Kapil abused Sunil Grover and Chandan Prabhakar), which further fuelled the exit.”

On working again with Kapil Sharma, Ali Asgar told TOI, “Maine koi kasam nahi khayi uske saath nai kaam karne ki. He was the captain of the ship where I used to work. That project did not work out, that’s it.”

