Along With The Kapil Sharma Show, Bharti Singh To Appear In Another Comedy Show!

Bharti Singh will be appearing in two comedy shows, one being The Kapil Sharma Show and the other is Comedy Dangal.

The comedienne Bharti Singh surprised everyone when she ditched his comedian friend Krushna Abhishek and joined Kapil Sharma’s show. Krushna and Bharti have been very good friends for a very long time. And when it came to joining either his show or Kapil’s, people expected her to choose his friend. But that was not the case.

And now after joining ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, Bharti is going to appear on another comedy show. But she won’t be doing stand-up comedy in the other one. In fact, she will be seen as a judge alongside singer Anu Malik. Both of them will be heading the judge’s panel of a new series called ‘Comedy Dangal’.

The trailer of the show is out and it shows a cute banter between the two judges. Bharti recently shared the trailer via her Twitter handle. The caption of the post reads, “Ladenge yeh aur hasenge aap. #ComedyDangal, jald aa raha hai &TV par. @bharti_lalli @The_AnuMalik”.



It was a few days ago when the comedienne had shared a still from her show, which saw Anu and Bharti heading the judge’s panel. Hinting about the new show, she had captioned picture as, “New #beggning #enjoy #moodswing #exited #ilovemyjob #somthingnew”

New #beggning #enjoy #moodswing #exited #ilovemyjob 😘😘😘😘😘😘#somthingnew 😘😘😘😘👌👌👌👍👍👍👍🙏🙏🙏 A post shared by Bharti Singh (@bharti.laughterqueen) on Jul 21, 2017 at 2:21pm PDT



‘Comedy Dangal’ is also going to have actresses Anita Hasnandani and Debina Bonnerjee as a part of it. The show will feature a battle between skit comedians and stand up comedians.

Bharti is going to get married very soon. She is currently in a relationship with her boyfriend Haarsh Limbachiyaa. It will probably by the end of this year, that the couple will tie the knot. The two of them had also appeared on the dance reality show for celeb couples ‘Nach Baliye’.

