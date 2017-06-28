ALTBalaji’s Class Of 2017 Is A Cool Teenage Drama For Young And Old Alike

India’s largest OTT platform for original and exclusive digital shows, ALTBalaji launches its new show Class Of 2017, Produced by Lost Boy Productions, the show is a teenage drama that will tour the audiences through the life of a bunch of friends and their new age GEN Z problems.

‘Class Of 2017’ follows the life of a group of young friends who share the same classroom where viewers will also witness them dealing with their unique but relatable problems. At an age when hormones rule everything and judgement is clouded, there is often a chance that one’s decision is hasty and wrong. And while dealing with these wrong decisions of the heart, school and peer pressure time and again, what if you realize that the hardest thing in life is fitting in and being accepted?

Featuring the super talented and popular TV and film Industry actors such as Krissan Baretto, Rohan Shah, Ashish Chanchlani, Anshuman Malhotra, Shweta Bajpai, Sarah Khatri, Rohit Suchanti, Adhish Khanna and many more, the show is created by Lost Boy Productions that has previously produced path-breaking youth content like Channel [V] Gumrah, MTV Webbed and Warrior High.

Talking about the show, Vikas Gupta, Producer of Class Of 2017 said, ”Lost Boy Productions is excited to be associated with ALTBalaji. Class Of 2017 is a coming of age story of a set of teenagers who are discovering their identity; and finding true meaning of friendship, life and love. The most crucial part of the show is its storytelling technique, the audience will see the world through the eyes and naivety of one character in each episode. I hope that viewers love the complex, funny and heart-warming stories of these post millennials.”

While you can’t wait to check in, we welcome you to the ‘Class Of 2017’ an #ALTBalajiOriginal

