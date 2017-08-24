Amitabh Bachchan To Play Comedy Version Of Kaun Banega Crorepati With Kapil Sharma?

Amitabh Bachchan reacts on the question about sitting on the hot seat with Kapil Sharma as the host on KBC.

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan is returning to the small screen with the game show, “Kaun Banega Crorepati 9’ on Sony TV channel. Yesterday, Big B launched the much-anticipated ninth season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. During the promotional event yesterday, Amitabh Bachchan introduced a lot of new innovative features that will make Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 stand out from the previous seasons.

Well, KBC is returning to the television after almost three years but Kapil Sharma kept the audience hooked to the game show by bringing the comedy version of the same on his show, ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. Since a very long time, Kapil has been seen playing KBC game with the guests of his show. The segment, which was turned into a comedy version from a serious game show, was called the ‘Kaun Bhail Crorepati segment’

Yesterday, during the launch event, Big B was asked if he would wish to play KBC with Kapil Sharma but in the avatar of Shatrughan Sinha. To which Amitabh Bachchan replied, “Whoever it is, owners are they (pointing at the makers) I have to do as they say.”

Further asked if KBC will get a comedy touch ever, to which Big B replied, “TRP will decide only after the show goes on air from August 28.”

However, we wish to see Kapil Sharma on the hot seat this time and play the game in real. We have often seen him on the other side of the table on his show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ when he parodies the game show, KBC.

Talking about the new concepts of the game show, KBC season 9 will now have an option of video calling a friend when in need. The ‘Phone-A-Friend’ lifeline has been modified to ‘Video-A-Friend.’ There’s another new lifeline – Jodidaar. No cheque for the winners as the winning money will be transferred in the form of digital currency. There will be provision for a ‘Jackpot Question’, one that gives the participants a chance to win Rs. 7 crore at one go.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 9 debuts on August 28 at 9 pm and will be aired from Monday to Friday every week.

