Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati’s Shoot Cancelled For This Reason?

Reportedly, the shoot of Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati has been cancelled!

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has gone on a strike. The federation is protesting for the welfare of the workers. The strike has adversely affected the film as well as TV industry. Many shoots had to be cancelled. And according to a report of Mid Day, Amitabh Bachchan’s Kaun Banega Crorepati has also suffered due to the strike. The shoot of the show had to be cancelled.

BN Tiwari, President of FWICE, talked to Jagran.com saying, “I will not allow any serial or film shoot from Tuesday. I am getting full support from the workers. My organisation is fighting for the rights of workers. Not just Mumbai, but wherever the federation members are working in the country, they will not shoot. Their teams have left for vigilance and will investigate in every corner of Mumbai to see to it that no one is shooting.”

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

When he was asked about KBC, he said, “I will not allow the shoot of any show for the next few days. I will ask the KBC workers to cooperate. I will also ask Amitabh Bachchan and other stars to co-operate.”

Justifying the strike, he added on saying, “Many producers have filed a case against the Federation in the High Court. Those producers have money to pay to expensive lawyers, but giving those workers who need help, they think is a sin. The Federation personnel are fighting for issues such as long working hours, safety, salary hikes, proper eating arrangements and clean toilets.”

When asked about the workers being affected by this strike, Tiwari said, “the workers are still struggling and we are demanding for their rights. It is to see what happens to producers. At present, for 10 days, we are not going to move one step too.”