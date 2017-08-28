Angry Ajay Devgn Storms Out Of The Kapil Sharma Show Sets?

Kapil Sharma cancels the shoot again? Ajay Devgn storms out of the sets in anger after waiting for long?

Comedian Kapil Sharma is hitting the headlines almost every second day and for all the wrong reasons. The comedian star once again cancelled the shoot and this time, with Ajay Devgn. The actor was there on the sets for the promotions of ‘Baadshaho’ along with his other co-stars.

Devgn along with the Baadshaho co-stars Ileana D’Cruz, Emraan Hashmi, Esha Gupta and director Milan Luthria reached on the sets of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. According to a report in Quint, Kapil was nowhere seen on the sets. Kapil was reportedly not keeping well due to which his blood pressure had dropped down.

However, after waiting for hours, angry Ajay Devgn walked out of the sets vowing to never return again. Well, this is not for the first time. Earlier, Kapil had to return Shah Rukh Khan, Anil Kapoor and Arjun Rampal as well due to his sudden panic attacks before the shooting.

“On several occasions in recent times Kapil seems to suffer from some kind of a panic attack before shooting. The panic becomes so pronounced that his blood pressure drops,” portal quoted a source from Kapil’s team.

The same portal also quoted a source from Kapil’s team saying, “We really don’t know what is wrong with him. But he’s done it again. Stars are being turned away and we feel bad about it. Lekin kya karen? It’s a health issue.”

Further adding, “Kapil is going through some kind of a crisis and we must stand by him.”

Now let’s wait for what Kapil has to say on this and if he really cancelled the shoot again.