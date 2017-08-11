I & B Minister Smriti Irani Takes Action Against Controversial TV Show Pehredaar Piya Ki

Sony TV’s new show Pehredaar Piya Ki has irked audience right from its first episode. The audience cannot digest the fact that 10-year-old Ratan Singh (played by Afaan Khan) will get married to 18-year-old Diya (played by Tejaswi Prakash). The makers of the show have come up with a content which is unacceptable for the society. Many viewers have also raised the point of how the show is promoting child marriage in a way. Not only viewers, even stars from the television industries publicly voiced their opinions against the content of the film.

The show recently crossed all the lines with objectionable content. Despite negative reviews and protest against the show, the makers of Pehredaar Piya Ki went on to even highlight the suhaag raat and how the young kid put’s sindoor on his wife’s forehead. The recent episodes have left the whole country in shock and angry. The petition has been filed to ban the show.

The petition, which has been filed by a certain Mansi Ja, states, “Pehredar Piya Ki. A 10-year-old impressionable little kid(“piyaa”) caressing and stalking a lady who’s more than double his age and filling sindoor in her “maang” is being telecast at prime time 8:30pm on Sony. (Family time) It is to be devoured by the entire Nation. Imagine the kind of influence it will steadily and perpetually infuse in the viewers mindset. We want a ban on the serial. We do not want our kids to be influenced by such TV serials. Join us in signing the petition to ban this serial.”

Now according to SpotboyE, I & B Minister Smriti Irani has taken a step to ban the show. Smriti Irani has written to the BCCC (Broadcasting Content Complaints Council- the self-regulatory mechanism for GEC content) to look up into the matter. The action in the matter has been mentioned on the priority basis.

A few weeks ago, Suyyash Rai, who plays Diya’s almost-fiance Abhay, defended the plot and concept saying, “This show is different, please don’t judge it and jump onto conclusions. If a channel has approved the show they must have thought something right? Even the producers must have thought a lot before making this and investing so much money.”