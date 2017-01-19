Baba Ramdev Got A Marriage Proposal And We Have All The Details For You

Baba Ramdev is ruling the news section. First, he beat 2008 Olympic silver medalist Andriy Stadnik in a promotional bout of the Patanjali Powervita Pro Wrestling League (PWL) on Wednesday. Now, it’s his appearance on Sony Entertainment Television’s The Kapil Sharma Show, its making headlines even before his episode is telecasted.

The Kapil Sharma Show surely knows how to hook up their audiences. Just after the pictures of Shah Rukh Khan from the sets promoting his upcoming movie, Raees were out, we got a glimpse of another episode of the comedy show. They were

from yoga guru Baba Ramdev’s episode.

Click Here To Read All Bigg Boss 10 Stories

In the episode, Baba claimed that he was proposed for marriage by a foreigner. According to the reports, Baba Ramdev tells Kapil that a Los Angeles-based woman proposed marriage to him during his yoga session in Los Angeles. He added that the woman didn’t come alone. She was accompanied by her entire family. While narrating the entire episode, Kapil could not resist pointing the reddened cheeks of Baba.

Besides leaving audiences in split for his funny stories, he also spoke about corruption and patriotism. According to the sources on Kapil Sharma’s show, Baba asks the audience to not leave everything to the government and take up the responsibility to eradicate corruption from its roots. He even adds that the youth of the country should not indulge in any illegal activity and went on to say ‘Bharat mata ki jai’, ‘Vande Mataram’ and ‘Inquilab Zindabad’.

Baba also taught Kapil and Navjot Singh Sidhu some of his yoga techniques.

Overall from the pictures, it looks like it’s going to be a full on entertaining episode.