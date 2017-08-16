BCCC’s Verdict Against Pehredaar Piya Ki!

Reportedly, an action has been taken against the much controversial show Pehredaar Piya Ki!

It was very recently when we informed you that the much controversial TV show Pehredaar Piya Ki has fallen into a trouble. An online petition had been filed on change.org, asking for a ban on the show. The petition got an ample amount of support from the people. More than a lakh people had signed the petition which forced the government to take an action against the show.

After the petition reached its required signs, it was sent to the I & B Minister Smriti Irani, who sent it to BCCC to look into the matter.

According to a report of DNA, unlike the demand of the petition, the channel has been ordered to shift the show to 10 PM. It currently airs at 9 PM, which is a prime time on Indian television.

The report quotes an official saying, “The Broadcasting Content Complaints Council has directed Sony channel to shift the daily soap Pehredaar Piya Ki to the 10 pm slot and run it with a scroll saying it does not promote child marriage.”

The official also says, “The show currently airs in the 9 pm time slot. The TV ombudsman was flooded with complaints from viewers demanding action against the show for promoting child marriage.”

On the other hand, Sumeet Mittal, the producer of the show was earlier quoted saying, “We have not received anything yet. As and when we receive it (instructions from the ministry), we will reply to it. We will explain our point of view.”

The show features a love interest story between a 9-year old boy and an 18-year old girl. The daily soap is definitely not something that went very well with the people.