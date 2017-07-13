Behind The Scenes Video: Jennifer Winget’s Bald Transformation For Beyhadh

Jennifer Winget posted a video of the make-up process that she undergoes to get the perfect bald look.

Playing Beyhadh’s Maya was never an easy job and Jennifer Winget knew that from the start. She has pulled off the role so well that no one can imagine any other actress doing it. She had been excellent always, playing anti-heroine in the show. Now, let’s get this straight if she would have literally died, the audience’s love for the show would have reduced.

The makers of the show are in no hurry to let her leave the show as she is back with another twist after a time leap. But this time, the actress is not just coming back in her ferocious avatar but is also going bald in the show to portray the role of a sadhvi. Earlier, it was reported that the actress was really chopping her hair off for the role but resting all speculations, Jennifer posted a video of the make-up process she undergoes to portray the role of the bald-sadhvi-Maya.

The short video shows the use of bald cover wig and spray paint to attain the perfect bald look of Maya for the show. Jennifer is also cutting off her nails short. She captioned the video: ”From Bold to Bald?! She didn’t, did she? Oh but, he did!!! #dhananjay dada is responsible for all the hard work that went into bringing Maya’s bald and beautiful avatar “alive” up next on #Beyhadh Stay tuned peeps! @sonytvofficial.”

The lengths that the actress is going to portray the role shows the level to which she is attached to acting and doing justice to her roles. Jennifer had deleted the video but fans have already reposted on their Twitter handle showing their favourite actresses’ devotion to her job.

Meanwhile, Maya will do her comeback in the show in the role of a sadhvi and will be seen seeking to avenge her death as she remembers what happened to her.

