Beyhadh: Jennifer Winget Aka Maya Tries To Kill Vandana And Guess What Happened Next!

Maya of the TV show Beyhadh is going to die in the upcoming episode.

The TV show Beyhadh is very popular amongst the audience because of the regular twists and turns in the show. And the most loved character of the show is Maya who keeps the show intriguing with her obsessive nature.

In the past episodes we have seen how Maya is as psycho as before because she has not been taking medicines even after being in the asylum. She used her pregnancy to be close to Arjun. And when she felt that his step-brother Ayaan could be a threat to her, she tried to kill him.

In the episode aired on Monday, it was shown that Vandana (Arjun and Ayaan’s mother) came to know that Maya tried to kill her son. And it was when she was going to reveal everything to Arjun, that Maya tried to stop her and instead fell from the stairs. Hence, Maya suffered a miscarriage.

Click Here For All Latest Bollywood News

Now according to reports, the upcoming episodes will see Maya trying to strangle Vandana as she holds her responsible for the miscarriage. But in the process, Maya is the one who is going to die! But how? This is something for which you will have to follow the upcoming episodes.

It is also being reported that the show will take another leap after Maya’s death. And since it’s Maya, she is not going to die so easily. She will be returning to the show in an even more dangerous avatar!

Watch Video Shah Rukh Khan REACTS On Salman Khan’s Tubelight Being FLOP