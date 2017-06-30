Did Bharti Singh Have A Heated Argument With Kapil Sharma On First Day Of Shoot? Bharti Reacts!

Bharti Singh shuts down the reports of her tiff with Kapil Sharma with an Instagram post.

It was earlier reported by us how the comedienne Bharti Singh has been roped in for The Kapil Sharma Show. His fiancé Haarsh Limbachiyaa has also been brought onboard for writing the script for Bharti.

But there were later some reports of the comedienne cancelling the shoot. According to a report by SpotboyE, Bharti Singh refused to shoot entry scene with Kapil Sharma. Reportedly, Bharti reached Kapil’s office and had a heated argument with his team. She wanted her entry scene with Kapil to be cancelled and rewritten again. Though the script was written by Bharti’s fiancé Harsh, she refused to shoot the entry scenes as the script was all agreed in the concern of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ team.

But now rubbishing all such rumours, Bharti has posted a picture on Instagram with Kapil Sharma. Along with the picture, she has written, “Who says I’m not shooting for “the Kapil Sharma Show”?!?!#NewBeginning #BhartionTKSS #TKSS #SonyTV @kapilsharma”

Who says I’m not shooting for “the Kapil Sharma Show”?!?! #NewBeginning #BhartionTKSS #TKSS #SonyTV @kapilsharma😘😘😘😘 A post shared by Bharti Singh (@bharti.laughterqueen) on Jun 29, 2017 at 12:55pm PDT

Kapil’s show has been having a really tough time managing a good content for the show. But now with Bharti Singh and Chandan Prabhakar back on The Kapil Sharma Show, we hope that Kapil’s show will be back in the top position of the TRP charts.