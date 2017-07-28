Bharti Singh To Quit The Kapil Sharma Show For This Reason!

Bharti Singh’s journey on The Kapil Sharma Show to end soon. Here’s why!

Laughter queen Bharti Singh had left everyone surprised after she teamed up with Kapil Sharma over best friend Krushna Abhishek. While most of his former colleagues have left Kapil Sharma in the lurch, the comedian star saw a ray of light in Bharti Singh who agreed to join The Kapil Sharma Show along with her fiancé writer Haarsh Limbachiyaa.

However, the comedienne Bharti Singh’s recent stint will leave you disappointed. According to reports, Bharti will soon quit The Kapil Sharma Show as she had already signed a new show called, ‘Comedy Dangal’.

The show is expected to start somewhere in mid-August, which means Bharti will be seen on ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ for a couple of episodes only. Bharti will be seen judging ‘Comedy Dangal’ alongside music-composer Anu Malik.

Revealing on the same, Bharti Singh talking to TOI said, “I am on The Kapil Sharma Show till my other show Comedy Dangal doesn’t go on-air. I had signed Comedy Dangal first and was later approached for The Kapil Sharma Show. I had informed Kapil bhai about Comedy Dangal before taking up his show, and have already done 6 episodes. So it’s not that I am quitting TKSS for Comedy Dangal. In fact, I am loving the appreciation that I am getting on this show. I wouldn’t have quit TKSS, if I would have not signed Comedy Dangal. We will be shooting with Shah Rukh Khan on 30th of this month for Harry Met Sejal.”

The comedienne also cleared the air about her rivalry with co-actor Kiku Sharda. “I don’t know from where people get such rubbish news. Kiku and I were discussing this yesterday that how people leave all the important issues of life and write such false things. I share a great rapport with Kiku’s wife and we have known each other since a long time now. There is no rivalry between us,” said Bharti.

