Shocking! Bharti Singh Refuses To Shoot With Kapil Sharma?

Just when things were falling into the right place for Kapil Sharma, here comes another problem on arrival of Bharti Singh.

As earlier we reported, comedienne Bharti Singh, along with her fiancé Harsh Limbachiya has roped in for ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. Harsh has been brought onboard to write the script for Bharti Bharti has chosen to join The Kapil Sharma Show instead of Krushna’s upcoming show, reportedly titled as “Comedy Company’. This news has come as a huge shock to us as Bharti and Krushna have a good association with each other.

Nevertheless, the shooting of the episode started yesterday but was canceled in some time, courtesy Bharti Singh. According to a report in SpotboyE, Bharti Singh refused to shot entry scene with Kapil Sharma. Reportedly, Bharti reached Kapil’s office and had a heated argument with his team. Reason? Bharti Singh wanted her entry scene with Kapil to be canceled and rewritten again. Though the script was written by Bharti’s fiancé Harsh, she refused to shot the entry scenes as the script was all agreed in the concern of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ team.

Now, Harsh and Kapil’s team have been rewriting the scene all over again, hopefully, to live up to Bharti’s expectations. Well, it looks like Kapil Sharma has turned calm enough with people after his ugly fight with Sunil Grover. He is seen dealing people and tantrums in the best possible way.